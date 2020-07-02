Dakota County records 37th COVID-19 death

DAKOTA CITY -- Another Dakota County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus.
The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 37th COVID-19-related death Thursday, along with two new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,785, according to a statement from the health department.
The statement did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.
