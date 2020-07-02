You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County records 37th COVID-19 death
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

DAKOTA CITY -- Another Dakota County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus.

The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 37th COVID-19-related death Thursday, along with two new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,785, according to a statement from the health department.

The statement did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.

