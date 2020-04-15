Dakota County records 3rd positive COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County has reported its third confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Dakota County Health Department said in a news release Wednesday that the new case was found in a man in his 30s. He has been isolating at home and there are no known locations of community exposure.

The health department has initiated a contact investigation. Anyone who has had close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

Dakota County reported its first two cases on Sunday.

