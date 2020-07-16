Dakota County records two additional COVID-19 deaths

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department recorded two more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.
The age or gender of the deceased individuals was not released. The county's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 41.
Four more people in the county tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. To date the county has tallied 1,826 positive tests for the virus, though the majority of these are likely recovered. The Dakota County Health Department has not released data on recoveries recently.
Neighboring Woodbury County recorded an additional death on Wednesday and another on Thursday. Woodbury County's death toll now stands at 46.
