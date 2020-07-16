You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County records two additional COVID-19 deaths
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department recorded two more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. 

The age or gender of the deceased individuals was not released. The county's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 41. 

Four more people in the county tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. To date the county has tallied 1,826 positive tests for the virus, though the majority of these are likely recovered. The Dakota County Health Department has not released data on recoveries recently. 

Neighboring Woodbury County recorded an additional death on Wednesday and another on Thursday. Woodbury County's death toll now stands at 46. 

