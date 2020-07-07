You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dakota County reports 1 new COVID-19 death
View Comments

Dakota County reports 1 new COVID-19 death

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

DAKOTA CITY -- The novel coronavirus has claimed another victim in Dakota County, where health officials on Tuesday reported that another resident has died of COVID-19.

The Dakota County Health Department did not disclose the age or gender of the person who died. It is the 38th death in Dakota County connected to the respiratory illness and the first COVID-related death reported in the county since Thursday.

The health department reported four new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, increasing the number of positive cases during the pandemic to 1,797. There have been 5,100 negative tests for the virus in Dakota County.

The number of new cases continues to slow across Siouxland. None of the counties in the Journal's coverage area saw a double-digit increase in positive cases.

Siouxland District Health Department reported three new positive cases in Woodbury County out of 66 tests. Of the county's 3,259 cases that have been reported, 3,072 of the patients have recovered. Woodbury County's death toll from the virus remains at 44. The last death reported in Woodbury County was on Wednesday.

In Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes several Northwest Iowa counties, 35 patients were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19. Five patients were admitted to hospitals in the region, the same number that were admitted on Monday. Eight patients in RMCC 3 were in intensive care units, the same number as Monday but a decrease from 12 a week ago. Four patients were on ventilators Tuesday.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City protesters demand freedom for Oromo people in Ethiopia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News