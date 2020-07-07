Dakota County reports 1 new COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- The novel coronavirus has claimed another victim in Dakota County, where health officials on Tuesday reported that another resident has died of COVID-19.

The Dakota County Health Department did not disclose the age or gender of the person who died. It is the 38th death in Dakota County connected to the respiratory illness and the first COVID-related death reported in the county since Thursday.

The health department reported four new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, increasing the number of positive cases during the pandemic to 1,797. There have been 5,100 negative tests for the virus in Dakota County.

The number of new cases continues to slow across Siouxland. None of the counties in the Journal's coverage area saw a double-digit increase in positive cases.

Siouxland District Health Department reported three new positive cases in Woodbury County out of 66 tests. Of the county's 3,259 cases that have been reported, 3,072 of the patients have recovered. Woodbury County's death toll from the virus remains at 44. The last death reported in Woodbury County was on Wednesday.

In Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes several Northwest Iowa counties, 35 patients were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19. Five patients were admitted to hospitals in the region, the same number that were admitted on Monday. Eight patients in RMCC 3 were in intensive care units, the same number as Monday but a decrease from 12 a week ago. Four patients were on ventilators Tuesday.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.