Dakota County reports 1 new death due to COVID-19
Dakota County reports 1 new death due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 Courtesy photo

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County health officials have reported that another resident has died because of COVID-19.

The Dakota County Health Department did not disclose the age or gender of the person who died. It is the 38th death in Dakota County connected to the novel coronavirus. It was the first COVID-related death reported in the county since Thursday.

The health department also reported four new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, increasing the number of positive cases during the pandemic to 1,797. There have been 5,100 negative tests for the virus in Dakota County.

Concerned about COVID-19?

