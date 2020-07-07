Dakota County reports 1 new death due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County health officials have reported that another resident has died because of COVID-19.

The Dakota County Health Department did not disclose the age or gender of the person who died. It is the 38th death in Dakota County connected to the novel coronavirus. It was the first COVID-related death reported in the county since Thursday.

The health department also reported four new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, increasing the number of positive cases during the pandemic to 1,797. There have been 5,100 negative tests for the virus in Dakota County.

