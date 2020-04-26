You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County reports 10 more COVID-19 cases, county total now 472
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County recorded an additional 10 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday. 

The county's total now stands at 472 cases, according to a press release from the Dakota County Health Department. One death was reported in the county Saturday, an individual over age 60. 

The source of the county's infections remains unknown. 

Sunday's tally of new cases represents a significant slowdown from previous days, when the number of new cases reported each day was in the triple-digits. 

Statewide, Nebraska has a total of 2,732 cases as of Sunday, thought this figure has not been updated for Sunday and it does not include all of Dakota County's cases. Fifty-three COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded statewide. 

