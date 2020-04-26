Dakota County reports 10 more COVID-19 cases, county total now 472

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County recorded an additional 10 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday.

The county's total now stands at 472 cases, according to a press release from the Dakota County Health Department. One death was reported in the county Saturday, an individual over age 60.

The source of the county's infections remains unknown.

Sunday's tally of new cases represents a significant slowdown from previous days, when the number of new cases reported each day was in the triple-digits.

Statewide, Nebraska has a total of 2,732 cases as of Sunday, thought this figure has not been updated for Sunday and it does not include all of Dakota County's cases. Fifty-three COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded statewide.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.