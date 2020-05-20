Dakota County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department has reported one more person has died from COVID-19.
Dakota County now has 17 recorded deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The health department on Wednesday confirmed 11 new positive cases of COVID-19. The county has now had 1,576 cases. The health department has not provided information on how many of those cases have recovered.
Dakota County had recorded no new cases on Tuesday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.