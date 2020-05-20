You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Dakota County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department has reported one more person has died from COVID-19.

Dakota County now has 17 recorded deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The health department on Wednesday confirmed 11 new positive cases of COVID-19. The county has now had 1,576 cases. The health department has not provided information on how many of those cases have recovered.

Dakota County had recorded no new cases on Tuesday.

