Dakota County reports 12 more COVID-19 cases
Dakota County reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

DAKOTA CITY -- Twelve new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Dakota County on Monday. 

The Northeast Nebraska county now has a total of 1,720 cases, according to the Dakota County Health Department.

No additional deaths were reported in Dakota County on Monday. The deaths of 27 residents have been attributed to COVID-19.

