Dakota County reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

DAKOTA CITY -- Twelve new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Dakota County on Monday.
The Northeast Nebraska county now has a total of 1,720 cases, according to the Dakota County Health Department.
No additional deaths were reported in Dakota County on Monday. The deaths of 27 residents have been attributed to COVID-19.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
