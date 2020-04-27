Dakota County reports 136 new COVID-19 cases; total tops 600

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Dakota County reported 136 additional cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the counties total to 608.
"As the testing in Dakota County increases more confirmed cases are identified, in which our health department will continue to contact those positive cases. By contacting these individuals we are able to move forward with more targeted community testing," Dakota County Health Department Director Natasha Ritchison said in a statement. "This will likely continue as we anticipate seeing more confirmed cases with more area testing."
State and local officials have been reluctant to tie the spike in cases to Tyson Fresh Meats' plant in Dakota City. The facility, the company's largest beef plant, employs over 4,300 workers.
Tyson officials have acknowledged having workers from its Dakota City plant test positive for the virus, but they have not identified the number of cases. On Saturday, 64-year-old Raymundo Corral, of Sioux City, became the first Tyson Dakota City worker to die of COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.