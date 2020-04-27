Dakota County reports 136 new COVID-19 cases; total tops 600

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

"As the testing in Dakota County increases more confirmed cases are identified, in which our health department will continue to contact those positive cases. By contacting these individuals we are able to move forward with more targeted community testing," Dakota County Health Department Director Natasha Ritchison said in a statement. "This will likely continue as we anticipate seeing more confirmed cases with more area testing."