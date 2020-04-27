You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County reports 136 new COVID-19 cases; total tops 600
Dakota County reports 136 new COVID-19 cases; total tops 600

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Dakota County reported 136 additional cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the counties total to 608. 

"As the testing in Dakota County increases more confirmed cases are identified, in which our health department will continue to contact those positive cases. By contacting these individuals we are able to move forward with more targeted community testing," Dakota County Health Department Director Natasha Ritchison said in a statement. "This will likely continue as we anticipate seeing more confirmed cases with more area testing."

State and local officials have been reluctant to tie the spike in cases to Tyson Fresh Meats' plant in Dakota City. The facility, the company's largest beef plant, employs over 4,300 workers.

Tyson officials have acknowledged having workers from its Dakota City plant test positive for the virus, but they have not identified the number of cases. On Saturday, 64-year-old Raymundo Corral, of Sioux City, became the first Tyson Dakota City worker to die of COVID-19.

