Dakota County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County tallied 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday.

According to a statement from the Dakota County Health Department, 13 of the individuals are between the ages of 21 and 60, while three are under the age of 20. The county now has a total of 25 cases.

The health department has initiated a contact investigation. All close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

The increase in cases comes just days after a mobile COVID-19 testing site opened at the Dakota City Fire Station for a select group of at-risk individuals.

