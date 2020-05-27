Dakota County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

DAKOTA CITY -- The deaths of two Dakota County residents due to the novel coronavirus were reported Wednesday.
The Dakota County Health Department does not release information about the gender or age of COVID-19 victims. The county has now had 23 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness.
The health department reported one new case of COVID-19, increasing Dakota County's total number of confirmed cases to 1,649.
