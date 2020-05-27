You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

DAKOTA CITY -- The deaths of two Dakota County residents due to the novel coronavirus were reported Wednesday.

The Dakota County Health Department does not release information about the gender or age of COVID-19 victims. The county has now had 23 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness.

The health department reported one new case of COVID-19, increasing Dakota County's total number of confirmed cases to 1,649.

