You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dakota County reports 25th COVID-19 death; Plymouth County records 2nd death
View Comments

Dakota County reports 25th COVID-19 death; Plymouth County records 2nd death

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 25th COVID-19-related death Saturday, along with nine new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,663, according to a statement from the health department. In the statement, the health department did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.

Plymouth County recorded its second death, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. No information about the age or gender of the resident who died was immediately available. 

The Tyson Fresh Meats Dakota City plant has been at the center of a Sioux City metro area outbreak that, at various times, has been the worst in the U.S., relative to population, according to data from the New York Times.

Tyson reported 786 active COVID-19 cases at the Dakota City plant as of Thursday, but company officials said that number continues to decline. The majority of the plant's workers reside in Iowa in the more populous Woodbury County. 

Woodbury County reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, increasing its total to 2,727.

Of the total cases, 1,586 have recovered, according to Siouxland District Health Department. No additional deaths were reported Saturday in Woodbury County. The county's death toll stands at 34.

Winnebago Tribal health officials confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 on the Winnebago Reservation. 

The Winnebago Reservation now has 25 total cases. Of those cases, eight have recovered, according to a statement released Friday by the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System. 

The statement said the six patients who tested positive were all symptomatic, but reported in good condition. They are currently recovering at home and in isolation. 

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's said in a joint statement issued Saturday that the Sioux City hospitals are providing care for 81 COVID-19 patients.

State statistics, which were last updated Friday, showed that in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties, 97 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and eight had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 122 intensive care unit beds and 72 ventilators available. Thirty-four patients in the region were on ventilators, the statistics showed.

Tyson reports 786 active COVID-19 cases at Dakota City; 'substantial progress' at plant
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News