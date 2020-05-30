Dakota County reports 25th COVID-19 death; Plymouth County records 2nd death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 25th COVID-19-related death Saturday, along with nine new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,663, according to a statement from the health department. In the statement, the health department did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.

Plymouth County recorded its second death, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. No information about the age or gender of the resident who died was immediately available.

The Tyson Fresh Meats Dakota City plant has been at the center of a Sioux City metro area outbreak that, at various times, has been the worst in the U.S., relative to population, according to data from the New York Times.

Tyson reported 786 active COVID-19 cases at the Dakota City plant as of Thursday, but company officials said that number continues to decline. The majority of the plant's workers reside in Iowa in the more populous Woodbury County.

Woodbury County reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, increasing its total to 2,727.