Dakota County reports 26th COVID-19 death

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Another Dakota County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus.
The Tyson Fresh Meats Dakota City plant has been at the center of a metro area outbreak that, at various times, has been the worst in the U.S., relative to population, according to data from the New York Times.
Tyson reported 786 active COVID-19 cases at the Dakota City plant as of last Thursday, but company officials said that number continues to decline.
