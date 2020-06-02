You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dakota County reports 26th COVID-19 death
View Comments
alert

Dakota County reports 26th COVID-19 death

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Another Dakota County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus.

The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 26th COVID-19-related death Tuesday, along with two new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,683, according to a statement from the health department. 
 

The Tyson Fresh Meats Dakota City plant has been at the center of a metro area outbreak that, at various times, has been the worst in the U.S., relative to population, according to data from the New York Times.

Tyson reported 786 active COVID-19 cases at the Dakota City plant as of last Thursday, but company officials said that number continues to decline.

As of April 30, at least 669 of the Dakota City plant's workers had tested positive, according to a source familiar with the situation, who spoke to The Journal on the condition of anonymity that day.
 
Buena Vista County tops 800 total COVID-19 cases
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News