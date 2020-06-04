Dakota County reports 27th COVID-19 death

×
DAKOTA CITY -- Another Dakota County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus.
The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 27th COVID-19-related death Thursday, along with seven new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,696, according to a statement from the health department.
The statement did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.
Tyson Fresh Meats Dakota City plant has been at the center of a metro area outbreak that, at various times, has been the worst in the U.S., relative to population, according to data from the New York Times.
Tyson reported 786 active COVID-19 cases at the Dakota City plant as of last Thursday, but company officials said that number continues to decline.
COVID-19 drive through diplomas 2
North High School graduate Rachel Rose shows off her diploma Tuesday after picking it up at a drive-thru lane at the school. Class of 2020 graduates at North, West and East high schools received their diplomas Tuesday following virtual commencement ceremonies over the weekend.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas 3
Counselor Bernie Scolaro waves to a West High School graduate Tuesday. Class of 2020 graduates at West, East and North high schools received their diplomas Tuesday morning via drive-thru stations at each school.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
A car with a greeting to the class of 2020 waits in a queue for the occupant to pick up their diploma Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's North High School. Class of 2020 graduates at the Sioux City Community School District's three high schools received their diplomas Tuesday morning via drive-through stations at their schools. The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the school year and forced the cancellation of the district's traditional in-person graduation ceremonies.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
Staff work to check in supplies and hand out diplomas Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's North High School. Class of 2020 graduates at the Sioux City Community School District's three high schools received their diplomas Tuesday morning via drive-through stations at their schools. The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the school year and forced the cancellation of the district's traditional in-person graduation ceremonies.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
Theater teacher Bev Weseman holds a sign as choir director Boe Hodnefield waves to a senior Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's West High School. Class of 2020 graduates at the Sioux City Community School District's three high schools received their diplomas Tuesday morning via drive-through stations at their schools. The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the school year and forced the cancellation of the district's traditional in-person graduation ceremonies.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
A graduate drives to get their diploma Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's West High School. Class of 2020 graduates at the Sioux City Community School District's three high schools received their diplomas Tuesday morning via drive-through stations at their schools. The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the school year and forced the cancellation of the district's traditional in-person graduation ceremonies.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
Graduates line up to get their diplomas Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's West High School. Class of 2020 graduates at the Sioux City Community School District's three high schools received their diplomas Tuesday morning via drive-through stations at their schools. The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the school year and forced the cancellation of the district's traditional in-person graduation ceremonies.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
Principal Richard Todd hands a graduate their diploma Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's East High School. Class of 2020 graduates at the Sioux City Community School District's three high schools received their diplomas Tuesday morning via drive-through stations at their schools. The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the school year and forced the cancellation of the district's traditional in-person graduation ceremonies.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
Principal Richard Todd, right, hands a diploma to a senior Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's East High School. At left is assistant principal Dave Dreessen. Class of 2020 graduates at the Sioux City Community School District's three high schools received their diplomas Tuesday morning via drive-through stations at their schools. The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the school year and forced the cancellation of the district's traditional in-person graduation ceremonies.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas 1
Adrian Garcia wears his graduation stole and motarboard while getting his diploma from Sioux City East High School principal Richard Todd Tuesday. Class of 2020 graduates at East, West and North high schools received their diplomas Tuesday morning via drive-thru stations at their schools.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
Assistant principal Deborah Padomek prepares to hand a diploma to principal Richard Todd Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's East High School. Class of 2020 graduates at the Sioux City Community School District's three high schools received their diplomas Tuesday morning via drive-through stations at their schools. The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the school year and forced the cancellation of the district's traditional in-person graduation ceremonies.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
A graduated senior drives towards a station to pick up their diploma Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sioux City's East High School. Class of 2020 graduates at the Sioux City Community School District's three high schools received their diplomas Tuesday morning via drive-through stations at their schools. The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the school year and forced the cancellation of the district's traditional in-person graduation ceremonies.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 bars reopening 3
Dave Winslow, brewer and owner of Jackson Street Brewing, stand at a stack of the brewery's bar stools Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his downtown Sioux City, Iowa, brewery. Winslow plans to re-open the brewery taproom on Saturday after being closed since March 17 due to mandatory COVID-19 closures.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 bars reopening 1
Dave Winslow, brewer and owner of Jackson Street Brewing, is shown behind a recently installed clear barrier and a collection of sanitized pens Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his downtown Sioux City, Iowa, brewery. Winslow plans to re-open the brewery taproom on Saturday after being closed since March 17 due to mandatory COVID-19 closures.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 bars reopening 2
Dave Winslow, brewer and owner of Jackson Street Brewing, stands at his outdoor seating area as Kamy Eriksen cleans the brewery's windows Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the downtown Sioux City, Iowa, brewery. Winslow plans to re-open the brewery taproom on Saturday after being closed since March 17 due to mandatory COVID-19 closures. He also plans to expand the brewery's patio area next week.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Summer school lunches 2
Maite Lucas Flores, center, and Marely Lucas Flores wait to pick up their lunches as food service worker Ana Munoz, left, adds the pair to a tally list Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Sioux City's Liberty Elementary School. The Sioux City Community School District will pivot from serving school lunches to make up for COVID-19-related school closures to go to its annual summer lunch program on Wednesday, June 3. The district served about 235 lunches at the the site Thursday, which Munoz said was typical.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Summer school lunches 3
Food service worker Ana Munoz talks with Kathy Ruballos as she picks up lunches for Daleyza Ruballos and Jefferson Vasquaz, , left, Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Sioux City's Liberty Elementary School. The Sioux City Community School District will pivot from serving school lunches to make up for COVID-19-related school closures to go to its annual summer lunch program on Wednesday, June 3. The district served about 235 lunches at the the site Thursday, which Munoz said was typical.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Summer school lunches 1
Food service worker Lance Flaugh delivers sack lunches to Kathy Ruballos, holding Daleyza Ruballos and Jefferson Vasquaz, Thursday, at Sioux City's Liberty Elementary School. At left is worker Ana Munoz. The Sioux City Community School District will pivot from serving school lunches to make up for COVID-19-related school closures to go to its annual summer lunch program on Wednesday, June 3. The district served about 235 lunches at the the site Thursday, which Munoz said was typical.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
