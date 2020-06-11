Dakota County reports 31st COVID-19 death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAKOTA CITY -- Another Dakota County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus.

The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 31st COVID-19-related death Thursday, along with 10 new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,731, according to a statement from the health department.

The statement did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.

The Tyson Fresh Meats Dakota City plant has been at the center of a metro area outbreak that, at various times, has been the worst in the U.S., relative to population, according to data from the New York Times.

Tyson reported 786 active COVID-19 cases at the Dakota City plant as of May 28, but company officials said that number continues to decline.

