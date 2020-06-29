You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County reports 35th COVID-19 death
Photo1

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

SIOUX CITY -- Another Dakota County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus.

The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 35th COVID-19-related death Monday, along with 14 new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,778, according to a statement from the health department.

The statement did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.

Across the Missouri River, six more cases of the virus were recorded in Woodbury County out of 166 new tests. The Northwest Iowa county had 3,150 total cases as of 6 p.m., according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Forty-three Woodbury County residents have succumbed to the virus, while 2,658 have recovered. 

In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 23 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses.

The statement also said that, effective Wednesday, the hospitals will no longer be reporting their daily COVID-19 census.

State statistics, which were last updated Monday, showed that in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties, 33 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and six had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 109 intensive care unit beds and 94 ventilators available. Five patients in the region were on ventilators, the statistics showed.

