Dakota County reports 35th COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY -- Another Dakota County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus.

The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 35th COVID-19-related death Monday, along with 14 new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,778, according to a statement from the health department.

The statement did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.

Across the Missouri River, six more cases of the virus were recorded in Woodbury County out of 166 new tests. The Northwest Iowa county had 3,150 total cases as of 6 p.m., according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Forty-three Woodbury County residents have succumbed to the virus, while 2,658 have recovered.

In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 23 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses.

The statement also said that, effective Wednesday, the hospitals will no longer be reporting their daily COVID-19 census.