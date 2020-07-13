Dakota County reports 39th COVID-19-related death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- Another Dakota County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus.

The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 39th COVID-19-related death Monday, along with 10 new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,819, according to a statement from the health department.

The statement did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.

Across the Missouri River, Siouxland District Health Department confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 Monday in Woodbury County, out of 67 tests. Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) data showed the county had 3,346 total cases as of Monday evening. Forty-four people have died due to COVID-19 and 3,111 have recovered, according to district health.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the health district Monday. The district, which consists of Thurston, Wayne, Dixon and Cedar counties, has had 289 total cases. Of those who have been infected with the virus, 213 have recovered and eight have died.