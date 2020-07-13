Dakota County reports 39th COVID-19-related death

-
DAKOTA CITY -- Another Dakota County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus.
The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 39th COVID-19-related death Monday, along with 10 new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,819, according to a statement from the health department.
The statement did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.
