You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dakota County reports 39th COVID-19-related death
View Comments
alert

Dakota County reports 39th COVID-19-related death

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

DAKOTA CITY -- Another Dakota County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus.

The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 39th COVID-19-related death Monday, along with 10 new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,819, according to a statement from the health department.

The statement did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.

Dickinson County records third COVID-19 death
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scene of the Crash car show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News