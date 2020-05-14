You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County reports 4 additional deaths; 37 new cases of COVID-19
Dakota County reports 4 additional deaths; 37 new cases of COVID-19

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Dakota County saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths Thursday, with the reporting of four additional deaths of residents.

The Northeast Nebraska county, which also disclosed 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus, now has a total of 1,492 cases and 11 deaths. 

The Dakota County Health Department did not release information on the gender or age of the most recent people to die from the virus.

