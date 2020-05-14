Dakota County reports 4 additional deaths; 37 new cases of COVID-19

-
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Dakota County saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths Thursday, with the reporting of four additional deaths of residents.
The Northeast Nebraska county, which also disclosed 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus, now has a total of 1,492 cases and 11 deaths.
The Dakota County Health Department did not release information on the gender or age of the most recent people to die from the virus.
