Dakota County reports 5 more COVID-19-related deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County added five more COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing its total to 76.

The Northeast Nebraska county has 4,090 total cases of the virus and a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.75%, according to a statement from Dakota County Health Department.

No other Siouxland counties reported new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.

Woodbury County added three new cases of the virus, bringing its case total to 15,006, according to a statement from Siouxland District Health Department. The Northwest Iowa county's 14-day positivity rate on tests was 3.75%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

District Health reported that 12 patients were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, which was unchanged from Sunday.

Of those patients, seven were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Five other people in the hospital had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, five were Woodbury County residents.