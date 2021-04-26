Dakota County reports 5 more COVID-19-related deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County added five more COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing its total to 76.
The Northeast Nebraska county has 4,090 total cases of the virus and a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.75%, according to a statement from Dakota County Health Department.
No other Siouxland counties reported new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.
Woodbury County added three new cases of the virus, bringing its case total to 15,006, according to a statement from Siouxland District Health Department. The Northwest Iowa county's 14-day positivity rate on tests was 3.75%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.
District Health reported that 12 patients were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, which was unchanged from Sunday.
Of those patients, seven were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Five other people in the hospital had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, five were Woodbury County residents.
As of Monday afternoon, 24,790 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 2,885 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's nearly 27% of the county's population.