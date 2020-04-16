You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dakota County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19
View Comments
alert top story

Dakota County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

Photo1

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department announced Thursday that six additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Northeast Nebraska County. 

Five of the individuals are between the ages of 21 and 50 and one is over the age of 60, the health department said in a statement. Dakota County now has a total of 9 COVID-19 cases. 

In Nebraska, 114 new cases and three deaths were reported Thursday, pushing the state's totals to 1,066 cases and 24 deaths. Cedar, Dixon and Thurston counties in the state's northeast corner have yet to report a confirmed case.

New statistics released Thursday showed 146 new cases in Iowa and seven deaths, increasing the state's total to 2,141 cases and 60 deaths

Woodbury and Lyon counties each had a new case of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday. 

The Siouxland District Health Department reported Thursday morning that a woman age 41-60 is the latest case in the county. Woodbury County now has had 23 confirmed cases.

Of Woodbury County's virus cases, 13 have recovered. A total of 586 people in the county have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Three of the people to contract COVID-19 have been hospitalized, and two of them have been discharged, the health department said.

New data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows a fifth Lyon County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The person is age 45-60 and is isolating at home.

Lyon County most recently reported a positive test on Monday. The county's first confirmed case was April 3.

According to the IDPH, of the five Lyon County residents to test positive for COVID-19, four have recovered. There have been 91 people in the county tested.

South Dakota health officials have reported a 23rd positive test for the novel coronavirus in Yankton County.

No gender and age were given on the county's newest case. The South Dakota Department of Health said that 17 of the people in the county who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

The health department's website also has dropped the number of confirmed cases in Union County from five to four. No explanation was given for the change.

South Dakota on Thursday announced 143 new cases of COVID-19, increasing its total to 1,311. Seven deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News