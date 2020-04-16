You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML via AP

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- The Dakota County Health Department announced Thursday that six additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Northeast Nebraska county. 

Five of the individuals are between the ages of 21 and 50 and one is over the age of 60, the health department said in a statement. Dakota County now has a total of 9 COVID-19 cases. 

The health department has initiated a contact investigation. All close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

