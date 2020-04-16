Dakota County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- The Dakota County Health Department announced Thursday that six additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Northeast Nebraska county.

Five of the individuals are between the ages of 21 and 50 and one is over the age of 60, the health department said in a statement. Dakota County now has a total of 9 COVID-19 cases.

The health department has initiated a contact investigation. All close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

