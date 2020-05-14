You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County reports largest 1-day increase in COVID-19 deaths
Dakota County reports largest 1-day increase in COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths Thursday, with the reporting of four additional deaths of residents.

Dakota County reports 4 additional deaths; 37 new cases of COVID-19

The Northeast Nebraska county, which also disclosed 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus, now has a total of 1,492 cases and 11 deaths. 

The Dakota County Health Department did not release information on the gender or age of the most recent people to die from the virus.

Across the Missouri River in Woodbury County, no COVID-19 deaths were reported for the first time since Sunday. 

35 new COVID-19 cases reported in Woodbury County
Siouxland District Health Department on Thursday reported 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Iowa county. Seven deaths had been reported in the previous three days.

The county has now had 2,073 positive COVID-19 cases, and 742 of those are considered to be recovered. There have been 15 deaths in the county because of the virus.

The health department said that 69 Woodbury County cases are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Both Crawford and Buena Vista counties saw significant increases in their COVID-19 case totals, according to information provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Crawford County's total stands at 300 COVID-19 cases, after 93 were added. Buena Vista added 29 new cases, bringing its total to 74. 

Flood of COVID-19 patients strain Sioux City hospitals, with local hospitalization rate double U.S. average

In their daily joint statement, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's said 81 COVID-19 patients currently are hospitalized in the two Sioux City hospitals. That number, which includes patients from other counties besides Woodbury, is up from Wednesday's reported 77 patients.

Iowa Department of Public Health data, which was last updated Wednesday, shows that a total of 555 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

RMCC 3 has 38 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there's still 103 beds available. The state statistics show 28 ventilators are being used by patients and an additional 72 ventilators are available in the region.

