Dakota County reports largest 1-day increase in COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths Thursday, with the reporting of four additional deaths of residents.
The Northeast Nebraska county, which also disclosed 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus, now has a total of 1,492 cases and 11 deaths.
The Dakota County Health Department did not release information on the gender or age of the most recent people to die from the virus.
Across the Missouri River in Woodbury County, no COVID-19 deaths were reported for the first time since Sunday.
Flood of COVID-19 patients strain Sioux City hospitals, with local hospitalization rate double U.S. average
In their daily joint statement, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's said 81 COVID-19 patients currently are hospitalized in the two Sioux City hospitals. That number, which includes patients from other counties besides Woodbury, is up from Wednesday's reported 77 patients.
Iowa Department of Public Health data, which was last updated Wednesday, shows that a total of 555 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has 38 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there's still 103 beds available. The state statistics show 28 ventilators are being used by patients and an additional 72 ventilators are available in the region.
