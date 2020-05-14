Dakota County reports largest 1-day increase in COVID-19 deaths

Siouxland District Health Department on Thursday reported 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Iowa county. Seven deaths had been reported in the previous three days.

The county has now had 2,073 positive COVID-19 cases, and 742 of those are considered to be recovered. There have been 15 deaths in the county because of the virus.

The health department said that 69 Woodbury County cases are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Both Crawford and Buena Vista counties saw significant increases in their COVID-19 case totals, according to information provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Crawford County's total stands at 300 COVID-19 cases, after 93 were added. Buena Vista added 29 new cases, bringing its total to 74.