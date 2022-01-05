Dakota County residents offer opinions on jail expansion

DAKOTA CITY -- Some Dakota County residents understand county board members' reluctance to take on the financial risk of building and operating a jail addition.

But many of those same residents voiced their opinion Wednesday night that it's worth the risk to move forward with construction of the 112-bed expansion that would be paid for by the U.S. Marshals Service in exchange for the county guaranteeing 85 beds daily for federal prisoners for 10 years.

"There's no such thing as a guaranteed, iron-clad agreement. But if you keep kicking this around and kicking this around, the county is going to lose out on a good opportunity," said Sally Reinert, of Dakota City, who sat on the jail advisory board when the county's current jail was built in 2006.

Reinert was one of approximately 75 people crowded into the Dakota County Courtroom to share their opinions and ask questions about the project during a public hearing conducted by the Dakota County Board of Commissioners. Of the 20 or so who spoke, all but three were definitely for it, and many of those who didn't speak could be seen nodding in agreement with speakers who backed the plan.

Many were concerned that if the county chooses not to build the expansion, the Marshals Service will give the deal to another county and eventually pull most of the 20-25 prisoners it currently houses daily out of the jail in Dakota City, costing the county up to $600,000 in revenues annually. Russ Rasmussen, who lives in rural Dakota County near Ponca, said that's a risk board members should be more concerned about.

"Part of that risk is losing that income from federal prisoners that we have at this time," Rasmussen said. "I can't see why we would lose revenue that we are depending on right now."

Commissioners in August approved a contract in which the Marshals Service is paying the county $80 per day for each inmate currently housed at the jail, an increase from $65 per day under a previous agreement. Once the jail addition is open, the county guarantees the Marshals Service 85 beds per day for 10 years, and it could house more than 85, increasing its revenues. In exchange, the Marshals Service will pay $150 a day per inmate for 30 months to give the county the necessary revenue to pay off the estimated construction debt. After 30 months, the rate returns to $80. Marshals representatives have said they would be willing to extend the 30-month period if construction costs exceed estimates and the county needs more time to pay off the expansion.

Three of the five board members said rising construction costs worry them. An initial estimate placed the cost at $10.5 million-$11.25 million. Costs rose to $12.4 million-$13.5 million in a later estimate.

"I'd be happy if we got a check for $15 million, and if it didn't cost that much we'd give the rest back. I guess I'm still scared it won't work out," said Larry Albenesius, who along with chairwoman Janet Gill and Troy Launsby has voted against hiring a construction manager, a move that has essentially brought the project to a standstill.

Gill said calculations she's done show that, because of operation expenses and the debt and interest payoffs, the county wouldn't see positive cash flow off the expansion for 10 years.

Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg said the board's vote against hiring a construction manager is responsible for some of the uncertainty. He said a construction manager would work with the architect to finalize plans and reach a firm construction cost. If the cost is higher than currently estimated, the county can renegotiate the contract with the Marshals Service to cover the higher price, he said.

Statistics compiled by the sheriff's office show that if the county were to continue to house up to 116 federal prisoners daily after the expansion, the county would receive more than $15.8 million from the Marshals Service during the 30-month construction payoff period. If the county were to house only 85 federal prisoners during that time, revenue would top $11.6 million.

Dakota County Clerk Joan Spencer presented an estimate on expected revenues, operation costs and debt payments. If the county were to house at least 110 inmates daily for the life of the contract, the deal could work.

"We could easily do the cash flow. It's doable," Spencer said. "The figures are there, but will take a while if we apply the revenue to just principal and interest."

The prisoners would come from the U.S. Marshals Service in Sioux City, which has approximately 130 people in custody, said Christopher Barther, chief deputy U.S. Marshal for Northern District of Iowa. Those prisoners, who are awaiting trial in federal court in Sioux City, are housed in 11-12 facilities in four states. Barther said the Marshals Service is willing to pay for the Dakota County Jail expansion in order to consolidate most of its prisoners at one site and reduce costs to transport them to Sioux City from faraway jails.

Marshals Service offices in Nebraska and South Dakota also would be interested in filling any open beds in Dakota County, he said. If Dakota County decides against the expansion, the deal will be offered to another county and federal prisoners removed from Dakota County once construction is completed.

"If Dakota County doesn't want to move forward, I've got sheriffs calling me today ready to do the deal," Barther said.

The Marshals Service does not own or operate detention facilities and must contract with state and local governments to house its prisoners who are awaiting trial. Once sentenced, offenders are transferred to a federal prison.

The proposed addition would added to the west side of the current jail and would raise the capacity to 248 beds, requiring the addition of 16-20 jailers whose salaries would be offset by the federal payments. The county has spent more than $225,000 thus far on architect and design fees and soil borings at the proposed site. Those costs are being funded by the increased daily rate the Marshals Service began paying after the contract was signed in August.

