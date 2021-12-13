Dakota County seeks decision on jail expansion that could cost as much as $13.5 million

DAKOTA CITY -- A decision on whether Dakota County will pursue a jail expansion project paid for with federal dollars could be made within a month.

A U.S. Marshals Service representative told the Dakota County Board of Commissioners Monday that the federal government needs to know soon if Dakota County will follow through on an agreement it signed in August. If not, the Marshals Service will move on and offer the deal to another county in the area.

The project, estimated to cost somewhere between $12.4 million to $13.5 million for a 112-bed expansion, would be funded with fees charged to the U.S. Marshals Service for housing an increased number of federal prisoners who are awaiting trial, many of them in federal court in Sioux City.

Since approving the contract with the Marshals Service in August, the board has been slow to commit to taking steps necessary to move the project forward. Twice this fall, the board voted 3-2 against hiring a construction manager.

Commissioner Robert Giese said it's time for the board to make a decision.

"I think the feds answered the questions they can answer. If you're not comfortable with it, vote no and we can move on," Giese said to members Janet Gill, Larry Albenesius and Troy Launsby, the three who have voted against hiring a construction manager. Giese and Scott Love, who was absent Monday, have voted for it.

The board plans to have a public hearing on Jan. 5 and vote at its regular meeting Jan. 10.

Gill, Albenesius and Launsby all voiced concerns about rising construction costs.

"That's one of our concerns is cost structure. It doesn't seem like the right time to do a building project," said Gill, the board's chairwoman.

Under terms of the agreement, the Marshals Service is paying Dakota County $80 per day for each inmate currently housed at the jail, an increase from $65 per day under a previous agreement. Once the jail addition is open, the county guarantees the Marshals Service 85 beds per day. In exchange, the Marshals Service will pay $150 a day per inmate for 30 months to give the county the necessary revenue to pay off the estimated construction debt. After 30 months, the rate returns to $80. The county has agreed to house 85 federal inmates daily for 10 years.

Christopher Barther, chief deputy U.S. Marshal for Northern District of Iowa, said the government is open to extending the 30-month period if construction costs exceed estimates and the county needs more time to pay off the expansion.

The addition would raise the jail's capacity to 248 beds and require the addition of 16-20 jailers whose salaries would be offset by the federal payments. The addition would be added to the west side of the current jail, which was built in 2006. Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg, who was not at Monday's meeting, said in September he hoped the expansion could be finished by next July.

Gill said she remained concerned that the Marshals Service would not fill the 85 beds after the 30-month period, leaving the county with fewer revenues to pay the additional staff.

Barther said the Marshals Service out of Sioux City is currently housing 130 prisoners in jails in 13-14 counties. It would like to consolidate into fewer facilities and would utilize the 85 beds it contracts for in Dakota County.

"Why would we invest so much money on the front side and not fill the beds?" Barther said. "There's no concern on our side that we can't fill it."

The Marshals Service does not own or operate detention facilities and must contract with state and local governments to house its prisoners who are awaiting trial. Once sentenced, offenders are transferred to a federal prison.

Dakota County currently houses an average of 20 federal prisoners daily. Last year, the county received $809,000 for housing federal prisoners and has received $688,000 to date in 2021. If the county were to withdraw from its agreement, the Marshals Service would offer it one of the other counties that have shown interest. Once an expanded jail is opened in another county, Dakota County could expect to lose 80% of its federal inmates and up to $600,000 in annual revenue, Chief Deputy Sheriff Tim Decker told the board.

"We could be losing money if we do not go forward," Decker said. "If we're not going to do it, there are plenty of people who want it. Someone else is going to get it, and we lose $400,000-$600,000 a year."

Gill appeared to remain unconvinced that it's in the county's best interest to move forward.

"I feel it's irresponsible to move forward with this," she said. "There seems to be a lot of risk."

Dakota County Clerk Joan Spencer, who earlier had said losing the current revenue from federal inmates would be damaging to the county's budget, disagreed.

"There's no risk," Spencer said. "They said if we build it, they'll pay for it."

