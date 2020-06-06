Dakota County sees zero new COVID-19 infections Saturday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Saturday was a good day for Dakota County, as no new COVID-19 infections nor any deaths due to the virus were recorded. Neighboring Woodbury County also reported no new deaths, though there were 37 new infections.
The daily tally of new infections has slowed in the Sioux City metro, compared to the days in April and May when hundreds of new infections were reported.
The majority -- 2,110 -- of Woodbury County's 2,900 known COVID-19 infections have recovered to date. Thirty-seven deaths have been recorded, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.
Of Dakota County's 1,708 known infections, some 971 are believed recovered, according to data from the Dakota County Health Department.
Other counties in Northwest Iowa recorded new COVID-19 infections, though no county recorded more than 45.
Buena Vista County now has 1,112 infections; Crawford has 567; Sioux County has 311; Plymouth has 155; O'Brien and Cherokee each have 46; Dickinson has 41; Sac has 30; Clay has 29; Monona has 27; Lyon has 25.
In Southeast South Dakota, Union County has 92 infections, Yankton has 53 and Clay has 27.
In Northeast Nebraska, only Wayne and Thurston counties recorded new cases -- Thurston now has 121, while Wayne has 25.
Across Iowa, some 21,478 people have tested positive for the virus, of which 12,757 are considered recovered. A total of 599 people have died, according to Iowa's Department of Public Health.
In South Dakota, 5,367 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but only 1,029 of those are considered to have active infections. Sixty-five deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.
Some 15,543 Nebraskans have tested positive for the virus; the state does not report recoveries. The state's Department of Health and Human Services has recorded 188 deaths attributable to the virus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.