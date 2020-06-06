Dakota County sees zero new COVID-19 infections Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Saturday was a good day for Dakota County, as no new COVID-19 infections nor any deaths due to the virus were recorded. Neighboring Woodbury County also reported no new deaths, though there were 37 new infections.

The daily tally of new infections has slowed in the Sioux City metro, compared to the days in April and May when hundreds of new infections were reported.

The majority -- 2,110 -- of Woodbury County's 2,900 known COVID-19 infections have recovered to date. Thirty-seven deaths have been recorded, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.

Of Dakota County's 1,708 known infections, some 971 are believed recovered, according to data from the Dakota County Health Department.

Other counties in Northwest Iowa recorded new COVID-19 infections, though no county recorded more than 45.

Buena Vista County now has 1,112 infections; Crawford has 567; Sioux County has 311; Plymouth has 155; O'Brien and Cherokee each have 46; Dickinson has 41; Sac has 30; Clay has 29; Monona has 27; Lyon has 25.

In Southeast South Dakota, Union County has 92 infections, Yankton has 53 and Clay has 27.