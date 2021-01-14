Dakota County sets up COVID-19 vaccine waiting list

SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County Health Department announced Thursday that it's in the process of setting up appointments for residents 65 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department said in a statement that residents can get on the waiting list by calling 402-987-2177 and leaving a voicemail with their name, age and phone number. The health department will contact them when it's time to schedule their appointment. They also have the option of filling out an online form instead of calling. The form can be found at http://bit.ly/3qqM6rr.

Across the Missouri River in Iowa, Siouxland District Health Department reported 48 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County on Thursday. The county, which had a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 14.9 percent, had 12,882 total cases of the virus and 175 total deaths, as of Thursday afternoon, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

The only Siouxland county to report new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday was Dickinson County, which added three, bringing its total to 25. The Northwest Iowa County had 1,830 total cases of the virus as of Thursday afternoon, according to state statistics.

