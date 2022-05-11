Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg cruises in primary challenge against former deputy and county commissioner

DAKOTA CITY, NEB. -- In the lead up to Tuesday's primary elections, Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg said one of his major goals in a fourth term would be to maintain integrity in the office.

"I don't want to see it go away," Kleinberg said.

Tuesday night, GOP primary voters in Dakota County gave Kleinberg his chance.

In a matchup against Kevin Rohde, a 23-year employee of the sheriff's office and former county commissioner, Kleinberg garnered more than 60% of the vote. Because no Democratic candidate filed nomination papers for sheriff, Kleinberg has a clear path to being reelected.

In recent months, the Dakota County native has lobbied hard for a $12.4 million-plus jail expansion that would increase capacity by more than 100 beds and would bring in additional revenue for the county. The U.S. Marshals Service now pays the county $80 per day per inmate currently housed at the jail, an increase from $65 per day under a previous agreement. Once the expansion would be built, the rate increases to $150 per day for 30 months to provide the county the revenue to pay off the estimated construction debt.

"The jail could bring enough revenue to give staff a decent salary," the sheriff said.

In a 4-1 vote in January, the Dakota County Board of Commissioners approved a preconstruction services agreement to hire a construction manager for $25,000. The vote also enabled an architecture firm in Des Moines to further develop the jail's design at a cost of $200,000.

Two previous votes on the issue failed 3-2. At a board meeting, Kleinberg told the three commissioners who voted no, Janet Gill, Larry Albenesius and Troy Launsby they should resign. Gill and Albenesius later switched to vote for the construction manager and architect contracts.

Rohde, who served a single term on the commission following the 2016 election and recently resigned as a deputy in the sheriff's office, questioned the sheriff's approach on the issue with the commission.

"There have been things the board has done that I haven’t agreed with but it’s the board’s job to do what they believe is best for the county," Rohde said.

When asked about what he might have done differently in prior years as Dakota County Sheriff, Kleinberg said he wished he would've upgraded more and had a firmer hand at times.

"I would’ve bought more vehicles prior to corona because now we’re stuck with our vehicles and no vehicles to buy," he said. "I should’ve given my staff more disciplinary action on certain things."

Still, Kleinberg said he turned around the department, which was hit with multiple civil lawsuits for misconduct by employees in the years prior.

"I brought in some new guys and that’s what changed the sheriff’s office," Kleinberg said. "We’ve been able to maintain what our staff was when I took the office over 10 years ago, that stuff isn’t easy to do in government."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.