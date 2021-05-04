 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dakota County sponsoring scrap tire cleanup
0 comments

Dakota County sponsoring scrap tire cleanup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County is sponsoring a scrap tire cleanup May 21-22.

Tires can be dropped off from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Dakota County Road Department, 1863 N. Bluff Road in Hubbard.

The event is limited to Dakota County residents only, and each person may not drop off more than 1 ton of tires. Residents should be prepared to unload their own tires.

Tires will not be accepted from tire retailers or dealers. Tires on rims also will not be accepted.

WATCH NOW: Health officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine plans in metro Sioux City
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico City overpass collapse kills at least 23

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News