Dakota County sponsoring scrap tire cleanup

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County is sponsoring a scrap tire cleanup May 21-22.

Tires can be dropped off from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Dakota County Road Department, 1863 N. Bluff Road in Hubbard.

The event is limited to Dakota County residents only, and each person may not drop off more than 1 ton of tires. Residents should be prepared to unload their own tires.

Tires will not be accepted from tire retailers or dealers. Tires on rims also will not be accepted.

