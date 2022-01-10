Dakota County takes step forward on jail expansion

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County officials voted Monday to take the next step toward getting a firmer cost estimate for construction of a 112-bed jail expansion that the federal government would pay for.

In a 4-1 decision, the Dakota County Board of Commissioners approved a preconstruction services agreement to hire Weitz Company in Omaha as the project's construction manager for $25,000. The vote also will enable the Shive-Hattery architecture firm in Des Moines to further develop the jail's design at a cost of $200,000.

Construction of the expansion is not yet guaranteed, but the vote enables board members to get a better idea of the project's cost before making a final decision.

"I think this is an extremely important vote, and the project will move forward," said Robert Giese, who was elected board chairman when the board held its annual reorganization at the beginning of the meeting. "What the vote tonight did is, with two more positive votes, it shows the board is willing to move forward and do what needs to be done to get a final cost."

Two previous votes on the issue failed 3-2. Janet Gill and Larry Albenesius switched to vote with Giese and Scott Love in favor of the agreement. Gill and Albenesius previously voiced worries about construction costs among other concerns. An initial architect's estimate placed the cost at $10.5 million-$11.25 million. Costs rose to $12.4 million-$13.5 million in a later estimate.

Gill said Monday that a better estimate is needed before the board can decide whether to proceed with construction.

"We need to know. We're going to have to go out and bond the money. We need a better number," Gill said.

Troy Launsby voted no. He echoed a statement he made during a public hearing last week that the issue should go to a public vote.

Commissioners in August approved a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service in which the Marshals would pay for the expansion in return for a guarantee that Dakota County house 85 federal prisoners per day for 10 years once the addition is open. The Marshals Service now pays the county $80 per day per inmate currently housed at the jail, an increase from $65 per day under a previous agreement. Once the expansion would be built, the rate increases to $150 per day for 30 months to provide the county the revenue to pay off the estimated construction debt. After 30 months, the rate returns to $80. Marshals representatives have said they would be willing to extend the 30-month period if construction costs exceed estimates and the county needs more time to pay off the expansion.

The county currently houses an average of 20-25 federal prisoners daily and receives $600-000-$800,000 in revenue annually.

The federal prisoners would come from the U.S. Marshals Service in Sioux City, which houses approximately 130 prisoners awaiting trial in federal court in Sioux City in 11-12 jails in four states. The Marshals Service is willing to pay for the Dakota County Jail expansion so it can consolidate most of its prisoners at one site and reduce its costs to transport them to Sioux City. The Marshals Service does not own or operate detention facilities and must contract with state and local governments to house its prisoners. Once sentenced, offenders are transferred to a federal prison.

Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg has said that once an expansion is built, increasing the jail's capacity to 248 beds, Dakota County could house 20-30 additional federal prisoners above the 85 in the agreement, increasing jail revenues.

The proposed addition would be added to the west side of the current jail, which was built in 2006.

