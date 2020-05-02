Dakota County Tyson worker dies of COVID-19 and Woodbury County records additional death

Kevin Grieme, director of health for Siouxland District Health, said the department continues to encourage those who are sick to contact their doctors for advice on what to do.

"This is very similar to what we have sometimes with the elderly population that exists in the community also, and not related to COVID-19, this is overall generally is, they don't think it's that bad, so then they stay home, they may not have a support network that's there, and then by the time someone realizes it and intervenes, their health has deteriorated," Grieme said.

Grieme added that some infected individuals have only mild symptoms for a time, then abruptly take a turn for the worse. By that point, the chances for an optimal outcome declines.

"They're not feeling too bad, they're not too sick, but then they can quickly, for some reason or other, certain ones will, their conditions will decline very quickly, and so there isn't a lot of time for the response," he said.

In an email, Jon Millen, a Tyson chaplain, expressed his sympathies for the deceased worker and the community.