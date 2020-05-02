Dakota County Tyson worker dies of COVID-19 and Woodbury County records additional death

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury and Dakota counties each recorded one new death attributed to COVID-19 on Saturday. The death toll now stands at two in each of the counties.
In Woodbury County, the deceased is an older female, between the ages of 61 and 80, who died at her home, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.
The Dakota County death was an employee at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at Dakota City.
The Dakota County Health Department provided no information on the individual, but a source in South Sioux City told the Journal Saturday that the deceased was a woman in her 50s or 60s who worked at the Tyson plant. She suffered breathing problems due to the virus and died Friday night.
Ahmad Mohammad, the imam of the Islamic Center of Siouxland, wrote in the statement Saturday that the woman was near death by the time she was taken to the hospital.
"Most of these COVID-19 infected patients are staying home and not going to hospitals, unless they are almost unable to (breathe), and by the time they go to the hospital they are near death or almost dead at the spot. This is what actually happened to this dead woman last night," he wrote in a second statement.
"The COVID-19 positive Somali and Oromo employees of Tyson Foods who are staying home should go to the local hospital emergency rooms as soon as they experience difficulty in breathing, so that they can be admitted and can be taken care of this disease."
Kevin Grieme, director of health for Siouxland District Health, said the department continues to encourage those who are sick to contact their doctors for advice on what to do.
"This is very similar to what we have sometimes with the elderly population that exists in the community also, and not related to COVID-19, this is overall generally is, they don't think it's that bad, so then they stay home, they may not have a support network that's there, and then by the time someone realizes it and intervenes, their health has deteriorated," Grieme said.
Grieme added that some infected individuals have only mild symptoms for a time, then abruptly take a turn for the worse. By that point, the chances for an optimal outcome declines.
"They're not feeling too bad, they're not too sick, but then they can quickly, for some reason or other, certain ones will, their conditions will decline very quickly, and so there isn't a lot of time for the response," he said.
In an email, Jon Millen, a Tyson chaplain, expressed his sympathies for the deceased worker and the community.
"I am so saddened to hear about the Somali woman who died from the virus, who was a Tyson team member and a member of (the) Muslim community. My heart is heavy for her family and for anyone who has contracted the virus, especially those who have passed away. I pray regularly for all Tyson team members, including the Somali community who have been exposed to the virus and need immediate medical care," Millen wrote.
Tyson officials have declined to say how many of its Dakota City workers have taken ill with the virus, but an individual familiar with the situation told the Journal Thursday that some 669 of the workers had tested positive.
Meanwhile, in Storm Lake, an undetermined number of Tyson workers have tested positive for COVID-19, spokeswoman Liz Croston confirmed Friday night. It's not clear which of Tyson's two Storm Lake plants these individuals work at.
Dakota County Health reported an additional 30 cases of the virus Saturday, bringing the county's virus tally to 972. Woodbury County's virus count went up by 80, and now sits at 1,114, according to Siouxland District Health data.
Of Woodbury County's cases, 229 have recovered. A total of 3,296 tests for the virus have been completed in the county, for a positive rate of about 33.7 percent. It's not known how many have recovered in Dakota County or how many have been tested.
Collectively, the two counties now have disclosed 2,086 cases of the virus. No other county in the region has reached a level anywhere near Woodbury or Dakota -- the closest is Crawford County, which has only 31 confirmed cases.
Data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which includes Northwest Iowa, indicates that 29 COVID-19 patients in the region are in the ICU, while 22 are on ventilators as of Saturday. Sixty-two more ventilators are available in the region for new patients.
Statewide, Iowa's Department of Health and Human Services recorded another 757 cases, bringing Saturday's tally to 8,641. Of those, 3,156, or about 36.5 percent, have recovered, and 175 have died. A total of 49,727 individuals have been tested in the state.
South Dakota's Department of Health COVID-19 data on Saturday was largely unchanged from the day before -- a total of 2,588 cases, of which a reported the majority of which have reportedly recovered, with only 808 active infections. Twenty-one deaths have been reported in the state, and 71 people in the state are hospitalized. The vast majority of the state's infections, 2,123, are in Minnehaha County.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services recorded an additional 488 cases of the virus on Saturday, for a new total of 5,326. An additional three people died in the state, putting the death toll at 76. The state has tested a total of 31,332. Nebraska has yet to report the number of recoveries in the state.
