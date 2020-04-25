Dakota County up to 462 COVID-19 cases, with 167 new cases; first death reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The first death attributed to the novel coronavirus has been reported in Dakota County, as the number of cases there continues to balloon.

According to a press release from the Dakota County Health Department, an individual over the age of 60 died of the virus. It is not clear when exactly the individual died.

The total number of cases in Dakota County jumped by 167 on Saturday, bringing the tally there to 462 cases. The source of all the new infections has not been disclosed publicly. Dakota County remains the most-impacted county in the Sioux City metro area as of Saturday.

Wooodbury County has 396 confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. Taken together, the two counties have 858 cases.

