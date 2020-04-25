You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dakota County up to 462 COVID-19 cases, with 167 new cases; first death reported
View Comments
breaking

Dakota County up to 462 COVID-19 cases, with 167 new cases; first death reported

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The first death attributed to the novel coronavirus has been reported in Dakota County, as the number of cases there continues to balloon. 

According to a press release from the Dakota County Health Department, an individual over the age of 60 died of the virus. It is not clear when exactly the individual died. 

The total number of cases in Dakota County jumped by 167 on Saturday, bringing the tally there to 462 cases. The source of all the new infections has not been disclosed publicly. Dakota County remains the most-impacted county in the Sioux City metro area as of Saturday. 

Wooodbury County has 396 confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. Taken together, the two counties have 858 cases. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News