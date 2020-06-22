Dakota, Dickinson counties each report COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County, Nebraska, and Dickinson County, Iowa, each recorded a COVID-19 death Monday.
The Dakota County Health Department confirmed one new death due to the novel coronavirus, which brings the Northeast Nebraska county's death total to 34.
According to a statement from the health department, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday. Dakota County has 1,753 total cases of the virus.
Iowa Department of Public Health statistics showed that Dickinson County recorded its second COVID-19-related death, as well as five new cases of the virus. The county's case total stood at 205 as of 6 p.m. Monday.
Siouxland District Health Department confirmed eight new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County on Monday, out of 143 new tests reported.
According to state data, the Northwest Iowa county has 3,069 total cases.
District Health said 2,587 people have recovered from COVID-19. Woodbury County's total number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 42.
In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 29 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses.
State statistics, which were last updated Monday, showed that in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties, 38 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and two had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 110 intensive care unit beds and 98 ventilators available. Seven patients in the region were on ventilators, the statistics showed.
