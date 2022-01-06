Dakota Dunes man claims $250,000 Iowa Lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa -- A Dakota Dunes man and his wife had an unforgettable Christmas after they scratched off a $250,000 lottery prize.

P.J. Vaske claimed a top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$250,000 Extreme Cash" scratch game, according to a statement from the Iowa Lottery. He and his wife, Libby, purchased the lucky ticket at Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive in Sioux City.

"We always do scratch tickets in our stockings for a little Santa gift," Libby Vaske told lottery officials on Dec. 27 as the couple claimed their prize at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. "I wanted to pick some $20 tickets to put in the stocking and that was the one that was kind of just there. I was going to buy multiple ones, but that was the only one left at that store."

Vaske said that when she scratched the ticket Christmas morning, she couldn't believe her luck.

"I didn't believe what I was seeing," she said. "I thought I was in a dream. I had my husband come up and look at it: 'Is this right?'"

The Vaskes plan to use the winnings to fund college savings accounts for their three children and make some home improvements.

The $250,000 Extreme Cash game is a $20 scratch game that features 16 top prizes of $250,000, 16 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.55.

