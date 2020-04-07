Dakota Dunes orthopedic surgeon receives Humanitarian of the Year Award

SIOUX CITY -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons presented Dr. Steve Meyer with the organization's Humanitarian of the Year Award, March 30.
Meyer, a Dakota Dunes pediatric orthopedic surgeon, was honored for his humanitarian activities while providing heath care and human services in the eastern African country of Tanzania for more than 20 years.
Meyer's Tanzania work began in 1996 when he and his wife did a three-week mission with their church. After witnessing the country's profound poverty, the couple established the nonprofit Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries (STEMM) six months after returning to the United States.
Originally, STEMM's goal was for Meyer to travel, once a year, to Tanzania in order to train the country's eight orthopedic surgeons. Today, the country has nearly 40 orthopedic surgeons and Meyer makes several trips each year.
Overall, more than 1,000 general and orthopedic surgeries have been completed in Tanzania since STEMM's inception.
In May 2017, STEMM was at the scene of a tragic Arusha, Tanzania, bus crash that killed 35 schoolchildren and left the three surviving children with more than 25 fractures.
Through Meyer's efforts, the sole survivors were transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, in Sioux City, where Meyer and his Center for Neurological and Orthopedic Sciences (CNOS) were able to perform life and limb-saving surgeries. Today, all three children are healthy and back in Tanzania.
Meyer said he is deeply gratified by what STEMM has accomplished over the years and looks forward to future initiatives.
"There's a lot of work to do," said Meyer, who has completed more than 50 trips to Tanzania. "I'm looking forward with great excitement to the next 50 (trips)."
With more than 39,000 members, AAOS is the world's largest association of musculoskeletal specialists.
