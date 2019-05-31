DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- As the swollen Missouri and Big Sioux rivers neared their high points, anxious Dakota Dunes residents prepared to leave their homes for up to five days, until the floodwaters receded.
The Missouri was forecast to crest at 30.4 feet at Sioux City in the early morning hours of Saturday, while the Big Sioux at Sioux City was expected to reach a high of 33.1 feet Friday evening. Both rivers are producing minor flooding in the metro area.
If the Missouri reaches a depth of 31 feet or more, authorities said they would order an evacuation of all Dakota Dunes neighborhoods. Residents were told Friday they would have six hours notice to prepare to leave the planned community in extreme southeast South Dakota. If the water breaches the community's flood barriers, an immediate evacuation notice would be issued.
"At this point, the best time frame we can provide is to plan for up to a 5 day evacuation," the Community Improvement District said in a notice to residents. "If that happens, we would expect low lying areas, street flooding and possible sanitary sewer inundation. Due to higher ground elevations, this evacuation notice would not include the commercial areas."
In response to heavy rainfall upstream in recent days, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released more water from Gavins Point, the Missouri River dam closest to Sioux City. The corps raised releases at the dam near Yankton, S.D. by 5,000 cubic feet per second to 75,000 cfs.
Meanwhile, the city of South Sioux City on Friday reported the water storage system in the town's west side is full, and options are few to handle any more water.
"Minor to moderate street flooding" is anticipated, beginning with W 21st Street between Fifth Avenue and the Highway 77 bypass, according to a press release from the city. The area of Ninth Avenue at W 21st Street could also be impacted by street flooding.
"We are at the mercy of the Missouri River levels and hope they go down as fast as possible and that we do not get any additional rain," Bob Livermore, South Sioux City Public Works Director, said in the statement.
In a subsequent news release Friday night, South Sioux City said its boat ramps will remain closed until river levels recede. Only emergency boats will be allowed in the Missouri. The Scenic Park Soccer Fields also will remain closed until the river recedes.
A number of campers in the Scenic Park campground had previously been relocated to higher ground.
South Sioux City residents living near the river who are concerned about water backing up into their homes were advised to purchase sewer plugs.
In Sioux City, Hamilton Boulevard under Interstate 29 and the adjoining I-29 off- and on-ramps closed Friday morning due to flooding, a situation the city had previously warned could happen. But, by 4 p.m., the interchange had reopened to traffic.
Tony Lazarowicz, a district engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation, said crews worked throughout the day to construct dikes and pump water from the flooded roadway.
"Right now we're in the process of trying to clean up," Lazarowicz said.