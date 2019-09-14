DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. – Residents of Dakota Dunes have been advised to evacuate their residences by Sunday morning.
According to a letter posted Saturday night by the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Board of Supervisors, Missouri River elevations are projected to potentially exceed the community’s levee. A breach of the levee could inundate low-lying roads; the sanitary sewer system, meanwhile, would need to be isolated to protect the infrastructure.
Dakota Dunes residents are being asked “to relocate as soon as possible,” but no later than 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the letter. The evacuation could last five days or longer.
You have free articles remaining.
The Missouri River is expected to crest at 30.6 feet Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
The Board of Supervisors “are not confident that our protection can withstand the high water level a third time this year,” the letter read.
Prior to evacuating, residents are advised to plug floor drains, turn off irrigation systems, dehumidifiers, water softeners and air conditioners. Dakota Dunes businesses and hotels are not expected to be impacted.