SIOUX CITY -- As the Missouri River continues to rise higher, fears of flooding are ramping up in Dakota Dunes and along the Sioux City riverfront.
Dakota Dunes is now expecting higher river elevation than in March, when 260 households had to evacuate for a short time.
A notice from the planned community posted Thursday, encouraged property owners to move furniture and valuables to the upper levels of their homes, plug lower level drain pipes and be prepared to evacuate on short notice. Residents and commercial customers are also being asked to minimize water and sanitary sewer consumption and limit irrigation of new sod.
"In previous updates, we've compared this to the March event, but now it looks like this may exceed it," the notice read.
In response to heavy rainfall upstream in recent days, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released more water from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota. The corps raised releases at Gavins Point by 5,000 cubic feet per second, to 70,000 cfs on Wednesday, and said a further increase to 75,000 cfs was likely by Saturday morning.
According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the Missouri was measured at 29.4 feet Thursday and is expected to crest at 30.5 feet at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Flood stage is 30 feet. The Big Sioux River stage projection has also increased to 33.4 feet.
Once the Missouri River reaches flood stage, some of the boat docks and marina along the river begin to flood, as well as Hamilton Boulevard at Exit 149 on Interstate 29. In South Sioux City, the riverfront Scenic Park Campground is facing flooding, particularly in the lower-lying, east portion of the campgrounds.
The Sioux City Park and Recreation Department announced the temporary closure of the Riverfront Trail from the Chris Larsen boat ramp to Council Oak Drive Thursday. The Big Sioux River Trail is also closed from the Riverside Family Aquatic Center to Florence Avenue until water levels recede.
Dana Livings, general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn Sioux City Riverfront, said Thursday that she wasn't too concerned about water levels.
"We're still open for business," she said. "We are watching it hourly. We're fine right now."
Sara Olson, education coordinator for the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, said Thursday that staff weren't taking any additional precautions to secure the 20,000-square-foot, private, non-profit cultural complex.
"We're expecting not to get water into the building," she said. "At this time, we aren't taking any steps. We're just going to wait and see what happens."