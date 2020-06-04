Dakota, Thurston counties each record additional COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY -- Another resident has died in both Dakota and Thurston counties due to the novel coronavirus.
The Dakota County Health Department announced the Northeast Nebraska county's 27th COVID-19-related death Thursday, along with seven new cases of the virus. Dakota County's case total now stands at 1,696, according to a statement from the health department.
The statement did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died.
The Tyson Fresh Meats Dakota City plant has been at the center of a metro area outbreak that, at various times, has been the worst in the U.S., relative to population, according to data from the New York Times.
Tyson reported 786 active COVID-19 cases at the Dakota City plant as of May 28, but company officials said that number continues to decline.
The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported a second COVID-19 death in Thurston County Thursday, that of a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. The district, which also consists of Wayne, Dixon and Cedar counties, also recorded one new case of the virus in a Thurston County resident. The district has had 172 total cases and three deaths. The other death was a Dixon County resident.
Buena Vista County's case tally neared 1,000 Thursday.
As of 6 p.m., the Northwest Iowa county had 997 total cases of the virus, an increase of 80 cases from the day before, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Tyson Foods announced Tuesday that 591 of the workers at its Storm Lake pork processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19. That's a quarter of the 2,303 workers who work at the facility and were tested. The vast majority of the plant's workers reside in Buena Vista County.
Siouxland District Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday in Woodbury County out of 139 new tests.
The health department said in a statement that due to what appeared to be a technical issue with the State of Iowa's disease reporting database, the health department did not receive complete reporting data for Tuesday, which was included in Wednesday's update.
"The Iowa Department of Public Health has made some corrections, and today we are providing a revised update for those tests and cases that better reflect the data that is now in the system," the statement said. "Over the past two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), there have been a total of 40 new cases reported, and 396 new tests."
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's website, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Woodbury County had 2,837 total cases of the virus.
In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 72 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses.
State statistics, which were last updated Thursday, showed that in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties, 93 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 10 had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 114 intensive care unit beds and 79 ventilators available. Twenty-nine patients in the region were on ventilators, the statistics showed.
