Dakota, Thurston counties each record additional COVID-19 death

Siouxland District Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday in Woodbury County out of 139 new tests.

The health department said in a statement that due to what appeared to be a technical issue with the State of Iowa's disease reporting database, the health department did not receive complete reporting data for Tuesday, which was included in Wednesday's update.

"The Iowa Department of Public Health has made some corrections, and today we are providing a revised update for those tests and cases that better reflect the data that is now in the system," the statement said. "Over the past two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), there have been a total of 40 new cases reported, and 396 new tests."

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's website, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Woodbury County had 2,837 total cases of the virus.

In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 72 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses.

State statistics, which were last updated Thursday, showed that in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties, 93 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 10 had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 114 intensive care unit beds and 79 ventilators available. Twenty-nine patients in the region were on ventilators, the statistics showed.