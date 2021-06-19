Dakota Valley grad helps engineer South Dakota State drone project funded by NASA

DAKOTA DUNES -- A Dakota Valley High School graduate is continuing to live his passion for engineering, helping in the development of an autonomous human carrying drone.
Nate Sydow, who graduated from South Dakota State in May, first joined the project in August 2020 as part of a second team of five SDSU seniors.
Now living in Sioux Falls, Sydow remains still active in the drone's development as an electrical engineer. His main role is working with the drone's power distribution and overall propulsion system.
"This last school year I worked on getting all of the motors and the speed controllers wired up," Sydow said.
The team will continue to work on the project for the rest of the summer before passing it over to the next team in August.
"We're working toward getting tasks done in the summer to ensure that the group that is on the project next year has a good starting point," Sydow said.
The drone, named Albatross is a project that started in the fall of 2019 when students applied for and received an $80,000 grant from NASA.
Marco Ciarcia, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at SDSU, is a project advisor. He said that getting the NASA grant was essential to the project.
"It is the highest budgeted senior design project ever funded in our department," Ciarcia said. "For us it was a big deal."
The drone measures about 12 feet long by 12 feet wide and 6 feet tall, weighs about 500 pounds, and has a 220-pound carrying limit. It's estimated flight speed is anywhere from 45 to 65 miles per hour and has an estimated flight time of around 15 minutes.
During the 2019-20 school year, COVID-19 forced the first team of students to delay their work.
"Originally, the project was supposed to last only one year," Ciarcia said. "But because of COVID, NASA allowed us to extend the project for one more year."
Once Sydow's team is off the project this summer, the next group will have the remainder of this year to get Albatross flight ready. Ciarcia could see it being ready by then.
The technology and development of passenger drones is rising rapidly. Ciarcia said that one of NASA's goals in funding the project was for the innovation in aeronautic transportation.
Sydow and Ciarcia agree that having this type of aircraft could greatly affect the future of personal transportation.
"We wanted to be one of the first pioneering groups in this new niche that hasn't really started at all," Sydow said. "To say we had a hand in this industry is something to take pride in."
"What we're trying to do is develop is a machine that is low cost," Ciarcia said.
Overall, being involved with the project has been a great learning experience, as well as a dream come true for Sydow.
"One big takeaway from this project is that things don't always go to plan," he said. "Not everything's going to go right on something like this. And that's something that I've come to terms with."
Sydow mentioned he's proud of what he and his team have accomplished.
"I would have never imagined that in college I would have the opportunity to work on something of this scale," he said. "This is something a 15-year-old me would've only dreamt about."