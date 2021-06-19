Dakota Valley grad helps engineer South Dakota State drone project funded by NASA

The drone measures about 12 feet long by 12 feet wide and 6 feet tall, weighs about 500 pounds, and has a 220-pound carrying limit. It's estimated flight speed is anywhere from 45 to 65 miles per hour and has an estimated flight time of around 15 minutes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the 2019-20 school year, COVID-19 forced the first team of students to delay their work.

"Originally, the project was supposed to last only one year," Ciarcia said. "But because of COVID, NASA allowed us to extend the project for one more year."

Once Sydow's team is off the project this summer, the next group will have the remainder of this year to get Albatross flight ready. Ciarcia could see it being ready by then.

The technology and development of passenger drones is rising rapidly. Ciarcia said that one of NASA's goals in funding the project was for the innovation in aeronautic transportation.

Sydow and Ciarcia agree that having this type of aircraft could greatly affect the future of personal transportation.

"We wanted to be one of the first pioneering groups in this new niche that hasn't really started at all," Sydow said. "To say we had a hand in this industry is something to take pride in."