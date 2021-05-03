 Skip to main content
Dakota, Yankton counties report COVID-19-related deaths
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (orange/red), isolated from a patient sample. The image was captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility.

SIOUX CITY -- COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dakota County, Nebraska, and Yankton County, South Dakota, on Monday. 

Dakota County recorded five more deaths, bringing its death toll to 81, while Yankton County added its 31st death due to the novel coronavirus. 

No other COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Siouxland counties on Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, Yankton County had 3,070 total cases of the virus, while Dakota County had 4,108 total positive tests.

On Monday, Siouxland District Health Department reported three new cases of the virus. Woodbury County's case total was 15,063 and its 14-day positivity rate on tests was 3.6 percent, according to District Health.

District Health reported that seven patients were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, up two from Sunday.

Of those patients, six were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. One other person in the hospital had the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, four were Woodbury County residents.

As of Monday afternoon, 29,438 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 3,360 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's nearly 32 percent of the county's population.

