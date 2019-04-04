SLOAN, Iowa -- Former Iowa Supreme Court Justice Daryl Hecht, who resigned from the court in December because of his fight with skin cancer, died early Wednesday.
Hecht, 66, of Sloan, Iowa, served on the court from 2006 until he stepped down, saying that after discussions with his family, he needed to focus his energy on battling the disease. He had heard oral arguments in Des Moines last fall while receiving treatment for melanoma in Sioux City and at the Mayo Clinic.
A memorial service is scheduled for 4 p.m. April 11 at the First Congregational Church UCC, in Whiting, Iowa.
Colleagues said they would remember Hecht as a kind, thoughtful jurist with a passion for the law and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.
"I always looked forward to spending time with Daryl when we both would travel to Des Moines for oral arguments and meetings," Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady said. "He was an enthusiastic student of the law and a strong advocate for his position when we discussed cases. He was also a great friend, and we spent many hours talking about our families and events in our lives. I will miss him greatly."
Raised on a family farm near Lytton, Iowa, Hecht received his bachelor's degree from Morningside College in 1974 and his law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1977. He received his L.L.M. degree from the University of Virginia Law School in 2004.
Hecht practiced law in Sioux City for 22 years before his appointment in 1999 to the Iowa Court of Appeals, where he served until then-Gov. Tom Vilsack appointed him to the Supreme Court in 2006.
Hecht is survived by his wife, two daughters and three grandchildren.