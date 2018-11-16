SLOAN, Iowa -- Iowa Supreme Court Justice Daryl Hecht of Sloan said Friday he will step down to devote all his energy in his fight against skin cancer.
Hecht, whose resignation from the high court will be effective, has been hearing oral arguments in Des Moines this term while receiving treatment for melanoma in Sioux City and at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
The court’s adjudicative term began Sept. 4.
Hecht said he had to miss the Nov. 13 and 14 oral arguments due to the side effects of his treatment. After discussions with his family, Hecht said in a news release it was "essential for him to commit all of his energy to battling the disease."
Raised on a family farm near Lytton, Iowa, Hecht received his bachelor’s degree from Morningside College in 1974 and his law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1977. He received his L.L.M. degree from the University of Virginia Law School in 2004.
Hecht practiced law in Sioux City for 22 years before his appointment in 1999 to the state court of appeals, where he served until then-Gov. Tom Vilsack appointed him to the Supreme Court in 2006.
Hecht is married and has two daughters and three grandchildren.