Data security breach impacts City of Sioux City customers

SIOUX CITY -- A data security breach has potentially impacted more than 3,500 City of Sioux City customer utility and parking accounts.

According to a statement from the City of Sioux City, the city recently experienced an incident involving a potential data security issue within its Parking Ticket System and Utility Billing System online payment portal Click2Gov, which is managed and operated by a third-party vendor, and has potentially affected 3,563 accounts.

On Dec. 16, the city received notice from its third-party vendor indicating that alterations to the vendor's application code could have enabled the unauthorized copying of payment card information from the city's internet browser window during certain payment transactions.

According to the statement, upon receiving notice of the issue, the city immediately launched an investigation to determine its full nature and scope, as well as what information may have been affected. With the assistance of third-party forensic investigators, it was determined that payment card information entered between Aug. 26, 2019 and September 18, 2019, such as name, address, payment card number, expiration date and CVV, could have been captured by a piece of malicious code that was inserted into the Click2Gov site.