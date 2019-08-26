Daunting task: Parenting a second time around takes its toll on Siouxland grandparents

SIOUX CITY -- Donna Kelley beams with pride when she talks about her grandson Laythm putting on his own shoes and clothes, counting above 10, and having been able to identify shapes and colors since he was 1 ½.
But the 58-year-old single grandmother feels overwhelmed when she thinks about raising the 3-year-old for another 15 years. She called her son one night and said through tears, "I really don't think I can do this." He responded, "Mom, you're doing it."
During a routine checkup at Siouxland Community Health Center, Kelley told her doctor, Kristi Walz, about how stressed out she was. She said the family physician left the room and returned with a flyer for a local support group for grandparents raising grandchildren.
"I don't have my privacy no more," said Kelley, who is raising Laythm because of her daughter's struggle with drug use. "I won't say I was depressed, but I kind of felt like, 'Oh my god! I'm in my 50s and I've gotta take care of this child for sure until he's 18.'"
Unexpectedly becoming a parent for the second time around packs physical, social, emotional and financial challenges for grandparents. Parenting is an exhausting task, but aging, as well as chronic medical conditions and depression, which studies show grandparents raising grandchildren are more likely to experience, make it so much harder.
As Laythm grows, Kelley is finding it difficult to carry him up the steps to her second-floor apartment when he falls asleep in the car. Kelley, who has chronic neurological Lyme disease, experiences constant muscle pain, but even when she's hurting, she still sits on the floor and plays Legos with Laythm and slides down the slide with him at the park.
[Read Part I of the series: Grand parenting: Siouxland woman forms support group for grandparents raising grandchildren.]
"I would not trade him for the world," she said.
Walz said grandparents often put their own health on the back burner to focus solely on their grandchildren. She said maintaining medication regimens, getting adequate sleep, joining a support group and taking time for themselves will help them keep going as caregivers.
"If they don't take care of themselves, then they're not going to be around to take care of these grandkids," she said.
Health benefits
Becky Valentine, who is raising her grandsons, 8-year-old Elijah and 5-year-old Isaiah, prays that God keeps her around until the boys are grown.
The 57-year-old was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a progressive lung condition, not long after her grandsons were placed in her care. Valentine doubts that her daughter, who has substance use and mental health problems, will be able to raise them again on her own.
On a humid afternoon in May, Valentine, wearing a green print sundress and flip-flops, trudged up a steeply sloped sidewalk in Sioux City gasping for air and coughing. Isaiah walked alongside her tapping a tree branch on the ground.
"I might need your walking stick," Valentine said between labored breaths to the boy with tousled, long dark locks.
Valentine consumes multiple cans of Coca-Cola throughout the day to help her keep up with her rambunctious grandsons. Elijah, however, recognizes that his grandma's favorite beverage isn't the healthiest choice. He hides Valentine's soda, like her children used to hide her cigarettes years ago, and tells her she needs to drink more water.
"If I sat around and didn't chase those kids, wasn't exercising and being at the pool, I would probably have oxygen already, because I run out of breath real easy," Valentine said.
Monica Swords gave up yoga when she couldn't find childcare. Her grandson Rian came to live with her after her son's death in the summer of 2017. Even though the 53-year-old said raising Rian, now 6, makes her "very tired," she recognizes the health benefits associated with parenting.
Swords, who quit smoking shortly after Rian moved in, said she sleeps better and still gets plenty of exercise going for walks and playing at the park with her grandson.
"I have to keep alive, so all the things that I should've done 20 years ago, I'm doing now," she said.
Curbing behaviors
Research has revealed that while grandparent-caregivers are more likely to have a greater number of physical and mental health ailments, the children they are raising tend to be at higher risk of exhibiting emotional and behavioral problems.
"To be a displaced kid -- that's so uncomfortable. Even though they know they're loved, that's not the same as mom and dad," said RaMona Wanned, a therapist at Jackson Recovery Centers.
In April, Kelley was seriously considering attending Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) with Laythm, who was acting out. Both Jackson Recovery Centers and Family Wellness Associates in Sioux City offer the evidence-based intervention designed to promote a positive relationship between the child and caregiver, while reducing disruptive behaviors. During a session of PCIT, the therapist gives the caregiver feedback through an earpiece, while watching the caregiver and the child play on the other side of a two-way mirror.
"I feel like there's something deep within Laythm -- that he's angry. He can be at school and the kids will be building blocks and he just goes up to them and kicks it over, or we're at the park and he throws wood chips at a little girl's face," said Kelley, who also worries when her grandson asks her if she's going to leave him.
Valentine, who has become close friends with Kelley after meeting her through the support group, was just as concerned about Elijah's behavior. When Valentine and her daughter get into an argument and her daughter walks out, Valentine said Elijah blames her for his mom leaving.
"He'll hit me. He'll throw something at me because his mom left," she said of her grandson, who later apologizes and tells her, "Grandma, I love you."
Robin Capers, a clinical social worker who owns Family Wellness Associates and specializes in mental health from birth to age 3, said children of parents with substance use problems have experienced trauma and act differently than other kids because of it. In cases where an attachment or emotional bond with a primary caregiver has been fractured, Capers said a child will act out in defiance and test limits and boundaries.
"They will just refuse directives, and, lots of times, they're going to try to push away any sort of comfort or structure," she said.
If an unhealthy attachment continues to go unaddressed, Kelsey Sigler, a therapist who works with adolescents and teens at Family Wellness Associates, said these children are more likely to engage in risk-taking and self-harming behaviors and abuse drugs and alcohol when they get older.
"They're trying to find a way to resolve this emotional stuff that they have going on," she said. "Most of the adults we see in therapy have come from unhealthy attachments that we're trying to repair through therapy."
According to a study published in the journal Pediatrics in 2003, up to two-thirds of drug use problems may be traced back to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs).
ACEs, which include being exposed to abuse or neglect, parental separation, family dysfunction, divorce or substance abuse, don't just affect a person's mental health. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reports that ACEs are also strongly related to a host of physical health problems that can shorten a person's lifespan, including heart disease, stroke, cancer and diabetes.
Jeremy Granger, a hospital-based pediatrician at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, said these negative childhood experiences can be offset by positive ones.
"That's where these grandparents can really play a positive role," he said. "Getting them in quality childcare, getting them an education, loving on them, getting them their routine medical care -- these are all things that can help kind of turn the tide."
Before Laythm falls asleep at night, Kelley regularly reads him a book about families that she received the day she adopted him. On a blue page printed with the words "Some families adopt children," three ducks stand in a line. A penguin sits perched atop one of the ducks.
"I've told him before, 'Grandma loves you. I will always take care of you,'" she said.