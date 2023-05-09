Amazon has set a goal of hiring 1,000 people and opening its Davenport fulfillment center by August this year, according to Quad Cities Chamber officials.

Speaking to the Scott County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Chamber Senior Vice President of Business and Economic Growth Julie Forsythe said Amazon has communicated the plans to local officials.

'We’re told that they’re going to be hiring," Forsythe told supervisors, referring to Amazon. "And they hope to open by August of this year."

The Chamber recently helped facilitate a meeting with Amazon officials, state workforce agencies, and higher education institutions in the region, wrote Tami Petsche, vice president for business and economic growth at the Chamber, in an email Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to, "provide an update on the positions they will be hiring at the Davenport facility," Petsche wrote.

Currently, Amazon's website lists in-person hiring events for locations in Bondurant, Grimes, and Ankeny in Iowa.

No Davenport jobs are yet listed on Amazon's hiring website, but job sites, such as Indeed list some Amazon jobs located in Davenport.

The massive fulfillment center at the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center just north of Interstate 80 was slated to open a year earlier, in September 2022. But in May of last year, the e-commerce giant confirmed it planned to delay the opening of the Davenport facility by two years, opening instead in 2024 because of global supply chain issues.

An Amazon spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon raced to build warehouse space during the pandemic as more people at home turned to online shopping. A year ago, Amazon posted its first quarterly loss in seven years, which the chief financial officer attributed to overbuilding warehouse space during the pandemic as shoppers returned to in-person retail.

Amazon canceled warehouse plans across the country and currently is in the middle of cost-cutting, including laying off 27,000 workers. The company’s earnings jumped 9% this spring compared to last year, according to the Guardian.

Another large development in Davenport's industrial park, Fair Oaks' bacon-packaging facility, is expected to open in 2024, Forsythe told supervisors.

That project was expected to create about 247 new full-time jobs with an hourly wage of $23.95.

With Amazon and Fair Oaks Foods both hiring hundreds of workers in the Quad-Cities in the next year or two, Forsythe acknowledged finding enough workers is a challenge for businesses. Amazon, for example, offers flexible hours and tuition aid to attract students, she said.

“This is a conundrum in every community — where are we going to get people? Everybody has to figure it out, because it’s not going to go away,” Forsythe said. “The numbers just aren’t there. We’re not having enough babies throughout the United States.”