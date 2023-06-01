Three people remain unaccounted for Thursday, city officials said in their third press conference since the apartment building at 324 Main St. partially collapsed.

Officers contacted two of the five missing people previously reported, said Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel. One person had moved out and was found in Texas, Bladel said, and another was found locally in Davenport.

Daniel Prien, 61, is still missing, as are Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock, as previously reported.

The apartments where Colvin, Hitchcock, and Prien lived were among the parts of the building that collapsed Sunday, Bladel said.

The city is working with the Department of Veterans Affairs on trying to locate Prien.

A sweep of parts of the building Tuesday afternoon did not lead to any more people being found. Nine pets were rescued Tuesday.

Wednesday evening the city released around hundreds of pages of documents related to building, including engineering reports, tenant complaints and communications between city officials and engineering and contractor firms.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the city released a brief statement saying the engineering firm hired by the city, Shive Hattery, had been on the site during the day assessing damage and stability.

The city employee who made the inspection of the repair work on May 25, which was incomplete, resigned yesterday, said Rich Oswald, the city's director of development and neighborhood services.

Oswald said a technology glitch led the status of the inspection to change from pass to failed, when it was actually incomplete. The employee had erroneously marked the inspection as passed ahead of the work even starting.

The city is working on a timeline on demolition and reaching out to experts in taking down the building in a "dignified and respectful way" that treats the building as a "resting place," Mayor Mike Matson said. He declined to give any specifics on a timeline.

There will be efforts to recover the remains during the demolition, he said.

"That's the level that we intend to do because of what we believe we are dealing with," he said.

Teams, including infrared and canine teams, have been in the building "numerous times," Matson said.

He praised the first responders and search teams that have responded, which include local and state agencies.

Matson said he cannot answer whether the city could have prevented this.

"This will be a conversation for a long period of time," he said.

He said he has regrets about the tragedy.

"Do I think about this every moment? Hell yeah," he said. "(...) It's on me."

Those searching the building and city employees should not be the ones taking the blame, Matson said.

Another press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. today.

Building collapse day 3