Dayna Feuerbach escaped her fifth-floor Davenport apartment during the building’s partial collapse on the afternoon of Sunday, May 28, with just her purse in-hand.

Everything else she kept in her home of 20 years was gone.

Feuerbach filed a civil lawsuit Monday against the building's owner, Andrew Wold, and others. She is represented by attorney Jeffrey Goodman of the Philadelphia-based firm of Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, as well as Christopher D. Stombaugh of Platteville-based firm DiCello Levitt.

Goodman specializes in structural collapse cases and represented victims in 2021 Surfside condominium collapse in Florida. That litigation ultimately settled for $1.2 billion.

The multi-count complaint names Wold, Davenport Hotel LLC, Andrew Wold Investments LLC, Select Structural Engineering, LLC, Bi-State Masonry, Inc., the city of Davenport, Waukee Investments I LLC and Parkwild Properties LC as defendants in the suit.

The petition has brought counts of Common Law Negligence and Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress against each of the defendants, and demands a trial by jury.

Feuerbach is seeking a judgment from the court “in an amount that will fairly and adequately compensate her for the damages ... as well as punitive damages,” according to the court filing.

The court filing states that Feuerbach has suffered injuries to her physical, psychological and emotional well-being, including head trauma, and are said to be “permanent in nature.” She has incurred medical expenses and will need to continue seeking medical attention and has experienced a loss of income, future earning capacity, the value of all possessions lost in the collapse and demolition, and “full mind and body.”

Goodman said Feuerbach "is still recovering from the collapse and will not be doing any media interviews."

At the same time Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky announced the lawsuit, Goodman was attending the 10-year memorial gathering for the victims of the Market Street collapse in Philadelphia that killed seven and injured 12.

Goodman represented victims of the disaster, which was caused when a botched demolition led to a building collapsing on an adjacent Salvation Army store. Civil litigation resulted in $227 million awarded to the victims.

"It was a sad irony to be at that event for the Market Street collapse while this litigation was filed in Scott County," Goodman said Monday. "It's amazing to see the resilience of the survivors and the families of those who were lost at Market Street.

"But many people are still struggling with the loss 10 years later."

Feuerbach spoke with The Quad-City Times in the days after the collapse.

“When it first happened, I don't know, I didn't realize the finality of it,” Feuerbach said. “I guess I thought, well, this is awful, but somehow there'll be repairs and we'll go on living back in the building. But then we realized pretty soon that that was it, that the building was going to be coming down, but we'd never get back in again and we’d lose everything, and, boy, that realization was awful.”

A news release from Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky asserted "the owner and the City of Davenport’s inspectors were warned on May 24, 2023 that the building appeared 'ready to fall imminently.'"

“This disaster in Davenport was a preventable tragedy; all the victims and their families are in our hearts, and they all deserve justice," Goodman said. "This lawsuit is the first step towards seeking justice and answers on behalf of the victims."

Goodman said civil litigation is one way "to get answers and hold people accountable."

"The building’s owner, Andrew Wold, will be made to answer why he ignored countless warnings of imminent danger and repeatedly prioritized money-saving measures over the health and safety of the building tenants,” Goodman said. “We also look forward to uncovering why the professional engineering firm retained by Wold turned a blind eye to its fundamental duty to hold paramount the health, safety, and well being of the tenants and the public.”

Goodman said the "red flags and warnings of danger that went ignored by everyone involved is simply outrageous. In terms of ensuring safety, the conduct of the building owner, its engineer, and the city of Davenport, was incompetent beyond belief.”