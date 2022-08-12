Davenport Public Library to host college planning presentation

Library to host event on college planning
The Davenport Public Library will welcome Lupe Hernandez, student success adviser with the Iowa College Access Network, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the library's Eastern Avenue branch.
Anyone interested in college can attend this ICAN presentation on planning and paying for college and careers. The program will highlight the many post-high school options available to students through education and training programs by engaging participants in a discussion about the planning process for selecting career pathways, education and training programs, as well as a review of the steps to the financial aid process.
For more information or to register, visit https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/9306306.