DEA National Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday, April 30

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day at seven locations in Sioux City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30.

This bi-annual event allows people to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Medications may be disposed of in their original container or removed from the container and dropped directly into the disposal box. This is anonymous and no records will be kept of who drops off medication.